Cam Newton Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing Football

Cam Newton deserved a better ending than the Panthers gave him. But is it really the end? On Monday, the quarterback was asked about his future in the NFL and if he wants to continue playing football.

Newton’s response may have left us with more questions.

“Do I have a lot of football [left]? Do I want to play? Yeah,” Cam responded. “But under the right conditions. I have to sit down with my family, my counsel, and just decide.”

Newton returned to the team that drafted him following some of Carolina’s QB and injury issues at midseason. After some initial success, things spiraled quickly for Newton and the Panthers. Losing the last seven games of the year. Coupled with questionable decisions from head coach Matt Rhule.

Now at age 32, the QB formerly known as Superman may not have much left to give.

One of the most unique quarterback talents to ever step on a football field, what Cam Newton did give football fans over his 11-year career won’t soon be forgotten.

Newton burst onto the scene as the NFL’s Rookie of the Year out of Auburn. Standing 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, Cam Newton married a power running style and freakish athleticism with a rocket arm. Culminating in an NFL MVP award in 2015, on the way to a 15-1 record and Super Bowl LI appearance.

With that style came a lot of punishment though. Few QB’s took the kind of shots that Cam Newton did over the course of his time in the NFL.

Ever the showman, if it turns out to be the end for Cam and the game of football, Superman will be just fine. As his bigger than life persona and outside passions are sure to keep him relevant for some time.