Cam Newton Reveals His Nickname For Steve Belichick

Cam Newton has had his ups and downs through his first year with the New England Patriots.

Sunday’s 20-17 upset win over the Cardinals was certainly a bright spot. Newton led his squad on a game-winning drive in the closing moments, setting up Nick “Kicker Guy” Folk to seal the game with a 50-yard field goal.

With the Patriots notching their fifth win of the season, the MVP quarterback got to display his classic light-hearted nature after the game. Throughout his first season in New England, Newton has slowly built a list of nicknames for his teammates and coaches.

Josh McDaniels? Mickey Ds. Bill Belichick? Dolla Dolla Bill Y’all.

The head coach’s son and outside linebackers coach, Steve Belichick, was added to the list following the win. His new nickname: Stevie B.

Here’s a full list of nicknames:

Cam Newton’s nickname file grows by one. Welcome to the list “Stevie B” — OLBs coach/defensive play-caller Steve Belichick. pic.twitter.com/z67aIQsrrQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 30, 2020

The young coach joined his father on the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2012 as a defensive assistant. In 2016, Steve took over as the team’s safeties coach. This year is his first year as outside linebackers coach/defensive play caller — his younger brother, Brian, took over the safeties coaching role.

The giver of all these nicknames has a nickname of his own: Superman.

In his 10-year NFL career, Newton has been selected to the Pro Bowl and earned First-Team All-Pro honors on three separate occasions. The former Panther won the NFL MVP trophy in 2015-16 after collecting 45 total touchdowns and leading his team to Super Bowl 50.

After battling through shoulder injuries in his final years with Carolina, Newton joined Belichick and the Patriots prior to this season. He’s certainly struggled getting used to the new system, especially in the passing game. The quarterback has thrown four touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.

This being said, things have started to look up for the New England. After going 2-5 to start the season, the Patriots have won three of their last four games.

Newton and his squad will look to keep this hot streak going as they face the Chargers on Sunday.