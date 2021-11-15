The Spun

Cam Newton Reveals What He Was Doing A Week Ago

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on the field.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring on a rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Cam Newton.

The former MVP quarterback made his return for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. While Newton didn’t start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, he received some playing time, scoring a couple of touchdowns in goal-line packages.

Newton, who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers, had a pretty clear message following his first touchdown on Sunday.

“I’M BACK!! I’M BACK!!!” he was screaming.

Newton was asked about his explanation following the game. He had a pretty great response, revealing what he was doing at this time a week ago.

“This time last week I was eating a bowl of cereal,” he said.

(What kind of cereal?)

Newton isn’t going anywhere, either. The Carolina Panthers quarterback could start under center against the Washington Football Team next weekend.

Kickoff between Carolina and Washington is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

