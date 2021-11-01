There Might Be 1 NFL Team Emerging For Cam Newton

Roughly halfway into the 2021 NFL regular season, a destination might be emerging for free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the 2021 regular season, has been without a team for the first two months. However, he remains interested in playing football, and he recently revealed that he got vaccinated.

Sunday afternoon, the Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston to what Sean Payton believes is a “significant” knee injury. Reports have since revealed that Winston likely suffered an ACL injury. He will likely be sidelined for a while.

Enter, Cam Newton?

Do the Saints have Cam Newton’s phone number? — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 31, 2021

Pro Football Talk speculated about the possibility of a signing:

For the better part of a decade, Saints coach Sean Payton had to deal with defending quarterback Cam Newton. Now, with quarterback Jameis Winston suffering a knee injury that apparently has resulted in a season-ending torn ACL, will Payton give Newton a call? With Winston done for the year, one of the key prerequisites to Newton getting an opportunity has been met. He won’t be a No. 2 option; the far better fit for Newton will be as a replacement for an injured starter.

At this point, if someone is going to sign Newton, it’s probably going to be the Saints. This could be the ideal situation for Newton to step into.

Time will tell.