Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

Cam Newton on the sideline during a game against Tampa Bay.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.

But neither were able to muster more than a field goal. Newton was asked his thoughts on Rhule after the loss, and Cam didn’t allow his coach to be thrown under the bus.

“Coach Rhule is a great coach, Newton explained. “I heard the boos, I heard the chants. Last time I checked, Coach Rhule wasn’t out there playing.”

The former MVP also addressed Rhule’s decision to play both he and Darnold. Saying, “It was told to me this week about playing two quarterbacks…”

Adding, “If [Rhule] deemed [it] that’s the best for this team to win, it’s for me to swallow my pride and get on board. And I did that.”

Darnold returned from a shoulder injury and saw more time than Newton in the 26-point loss. The former No. 3 overall pick had 19 more passing attempts than Cam. However, neither signal-caller was really able to distinguish themselves.

Darnold finished the game just 15-32 for 190 yards. Meanwhile, Newton finished 7-13 for 61 yards and an ill-advised interception. Cam also added 42 yards on the ground.

Following the Bucs’ rout of the Panthers, Rhule remained noncommittal about his QB situation heading into another NFC South battle against the Saints next week.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.