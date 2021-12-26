Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.

But neither were able to muster more than a field goal. Newton was asked his thoughts on Rhule after the loss, and Cam didn’t allow his coach to be thrown under the bus.

“Coach Rhule is a great coach, Newton explained. “I heard the boos, I heard the chants. Last time I checked, Coach Rhule wasn’t out there playing.”

Cam Newton: "Coach Rhule is a great coach. I heard the boos, I heard the chants. Last time I checked, Coach Rhule wasn't out there playing." #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 26, 2021

The former MVP also addressed Rhule’s decision to play both he and Darnold. Saying, “It was told to me this week about playing two quarterbacks…”

Adding, “If [Rhule] deemed [it] that’s the best for this team to win, it’s for me to swallow my pride and get on board. And I did that.”

Darnold returned from a shoulder injury and saw more time than Newton in the 26-point loss. The former No. 3 overall pick had 19 more passing attempts than Cam. However, neither signal-caller was really able to distinguish themselves.

A very retrospective Cam Newton on what could have been his final home game for the Panthers. While he might want to be a part of the Panthers' future he also understand reality may not allow that. https://t.co/zp05s9RjBh pic.twitter.com/QYRDooXc1W — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 26, 2021

Darnold finished the game just 15-32 for 190 yards. Meanwhile, Newton finished 7-13 for 61 yards and an ill-advised interception. Cam also added 42 yards on the ground.

Following the Bucs’ rout of the Panthers, Rhule remained noncommittal about his QB situation heading into another NFC South battle against the Saints next week.