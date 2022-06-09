Cam Newton Sounds Off On Patriots: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cam Newton still isn't happy about his time with the New England Patriots.

Newton was with New England for the 2020 season and started 15 games before he was cut heading into the 2021 season.

For that season, Newton finished with 2,657 yards through the air, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as the Patriots were 7-8 under him.

Newton called his experience in New England a "f-cked up situation" in a recent interview.

"The New England experience was a f-cked-up situation. I was still learning the offense 7-8 weeks into the season," Newton said.

NFL fans had some interesting reactions to that statement.

"Thought this dink and dunk system Brady mastered anyone could do? Interesting," one fan tweeted.

Another fan is wondering why Newton even signed with the Patriots in the first place.

"Mac Jones didn’t have a problem…," another fan tweeted.

So far, Newton has yet to sign with an NFL team this offseason after playing with the Carolina Panthers again last season.

We'll have to see if that changes as training camps are set to start next month.