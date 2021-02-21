Video Surfaces Of Kid Trash Talking Cam Newton At Camp

Through his disappointing year in 2020, Cam Newton got his fair share of hate on social media. On Sunday afternoon, the former NFL MVP decided he’d had enough of the disrespect.

Video of a Newton shutting down a trash-talking teen has gone viral.

Attending a high school 7v7 football camp earlier today, a player at the event aggressively heckled the New England Patriots’ QB and soon-to-be free agent. The kid continually shouted at the former Super Bowl quarterback saying, “You’re a free agent. You’re about to be poor.”

Instead of ignoring the irrelevant hate, Newton came back with a response.

“I’m rich. Where’s your daddy at?”

Here’s the full clip:

Cam got a little triggered 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

The notion that Newton will somehow be poor after next season is absolutely absurd. Through 10 years in the NFL, the veteran QB has earned over $120 million from his player salary alone. Combined with his massive Gatorade and Under Armor endorsement deals, Newton should be just fine financially for years to come.

The trash talk did have a vein of truth though.

The Cam Newton experiment in New England certainly didn’t pan out quite as planned. With a 7-8 record through his 15 games played this year, the former Carolina Panthers star threw for just 2,657 yards (team ranked 30th in NFL), eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With his one-year contract now up, the Patriots are fully expected to move on from Newton this offseason.