There Are Reportedly 2 Reasons Why Cam Newton Hasn’t Been Signed

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton remains unsigned roughly two months after he was released by the Carolina Panthers.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has been linked to a couple of different teams, but there does not appear to have been any serious interest. It’s looking like Newton could wait until the summer (or later) to make a decision.

So, why is the 2015 league MVP still available so deep into the free agency process? ESPN outlined two main reasons.

1. Bad offseason for players with injury concerns

Newton is coming off a couple of injury-riddled seasons. He missed most of the 2019 season and, due to the coronavirus, he has not been able to get in-person physicals.

“When teams consider players who are coming off recent surgeries, it becomes especially important to give them physicals. In a case like Newton’s, when you’re talking about a quarterback who has taken 317 more hits than any other since 2011, teams aren’t going to be satisfied with workout videos and third-person medical exams,” ESPN wrote.

Perhaps in a more normal time for the world, Newton would be signed already. But this has been anything but a normal time for the NFL.

2. Teams with young quarterbacks likely don’t want a big-name backup

There are several teams that, on paper, make sense for Newton. The Patriots, Redskins, Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, etc. all have mostly unproven quarterback situations. Newton would be a strong backup (or potential starter candidate) but he could impact the mentality of the developing QBs (Jarrett Stidham, Dwayne Haskins, Josh Allen, Gardner Minshew, etc.).

“At this point, there’s no obvious team that would sign Newton and anoint him the starter without conditions. And bringing Newton in as a backup isn’t as easy as it sounds, either, given the way so many NFL teams still view that role,” ESPN wrote.

Newton is continuing to post videos of his workouts and the former Auburn Tigers star is looking good.

Ultimately, Newton might have to wait for a training camp or preseason injury to get the kind of role he’s seeking.