NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Vaccination News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton smiles.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots smiles during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former NFL signal-caller Cam Newton seemed to have legitimately lost the New England Patriots quarterback battle to rookie Mac Jones this past summer, but his vaccination status may have played a role in the team’s decision to cut him entirely.

Well, it looks like he’s reversed course on how he feels about getting the jab.

Newton, according to reports from both Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, is now vaccinated against COVID-19. Clearly, that means that his vaccination status is no longer a roadblock for any teams that might want to sign him.

That said, it doesn’t mean Newton will be signed by a team tomorrow. He wasn’t great for the Patriots last year, and many believe his best years are long behind him. Still, that didn’t stop many on social media from speculating where he could land.

Most teams suggested were ones facing injury at the position.

Newton, in 15 games last season, threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. It was easily his worst season as a starting quarterback in the league. The Patriots also did not make the playoffs.

Whether he still has much left in the tank remains to be seen. While he’s only 32, he’s dealt with a number of serious injuries – including one to his throwing shoulder a few years ago.

We’ll see if Newton can land at least a backup spot in the coming weeks.

