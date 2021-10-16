NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Vaccination News

Former NFL signal-caller Cam Newton seemed to have legitimately lost the New England Patriots quarterback battle to rookie Mac Jones this past summer, but his vaccination status may have played a role in the team’s decision to cut him entirely.

Well, it looks like he’s reversed course on how he feels about getting the jab.

Newton, according to reports from both Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, is now vaccinated against COVID-19. Clearly, that means that his vaccination status is no longer a roadblock for any teams that might want to sign him.

That said, it doesn’t mean Newton will be signed by a team tomorrow. He wasn’t great for the Patriots last year, and many believe his best years are long behind him. Still, that didn’t stop many on social media from speculating where he could land.

Most teams suggested were ones facing injury at the position.

Why the @HoustonTexans @Seahawks @MiamiDolphins even @BearsOutreach haven’t kicked the tires on my man @CameronNewton yet still Mills me! My man got Game left in the right system! — Johnny A Silva (@YouBuggingSport) October 16, 2021

How long until Cam Newton is a member of the #Seahawks? https://t.co/zXZyxcubFv — Jay Kenney #TRT (@JayWHDH) October 16, 2021

Now I would sign Cam Newton if I were the #Cowboys. https://t.co/RY2Lf7Du1s — paul (@PaulSilanoJr) October 16, 2021

The top teams I want Cam Newton to go to right now: 1. Saints

2. Seahawks

3. Texans

4. Steelers

5. Dolphins — YoungNarrow (@NarrowGaming) October 16, 2021

Bruh, he's done. — Labatts Blueprint SZN (@SteelBillRun) October 16, 2021

Newton, in 15 games last season, threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. It was easily his worst season as a starting quarterback in the league. The Patriots also did not make the playoffs.

Whether he still has much left in the tank remains to be seen. While he’s only 32, he’s dealt with a number of serious injuries – including one to his throwing shoulder a few years ago.

We’ll see if Newton can land at least a backup spot in the coming weeks.