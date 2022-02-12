Cam Newton’s Brother, Caylin, Announces Transfer Destination

The younger brother of NFL quarterback Cam Newton has made a decision on where he’ll play football in 2022.

Caylin Newton, who previously played at Howard and Auburn, announced on Thursday his transfer destination for next season.

The younger brother of the former NFL MVP has committed to William & Mary.

“I’ve decided to finish my collegiate journey with who I started it with,” he tweeted.

William & Mary’s head coach, Mike London, was previously the head coach at Howard, where Newton began his college football career.

Newton played wide receiver at Auburn in 2021, catching one pass for 31 yards. He began his career as a quarterback at Howard, throwing for 2,610 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2018.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Newton makes next season.