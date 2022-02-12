Cam Newton’s younger brother will be playing at a new school in 2022.

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of the NFL quarterback and former league MVP, announced on social media that he’s transferring out of Auburn.

The former Howard quarterback and Auburn wide receiver announced that he’s transferring to William & Mary.

“I’ve decided to finish my collegiate journey with who I started it with,” he announced.

Caylin Newton will be playing for William & Mary head coach Mike London, who coached the quarterback when he began his career at Howard.

Fans are excited to see Caylin Newton finishing his career with the coach he started with.

“Congratulations….Great school and Great Coach,” one fan tweeted.

“Let’s go! Congrats man, go light it up!” another fan added.

William & Mary went 6-5 last season, finishing in fourth place in the CAA.