Cam Newton’s younger brother, Caylin Newton, announced on Friday evening that he’s transferring to Auburn.

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of the former Heisman Trophy winner, is a graduate transfer from Howard. He’s transferring into the Tigers’ program and he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Howard quarterback was the MEAC’s preseason player of the year for 2019. He announced last September that he would be taking a redshirt year with plans to transfer. Caylin Newton entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal in October after playing in four games.

AL.com reports that Caylin Newton will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers. Auburn is reportedly already at the 85-scholarship limit.

Caylin Newton threw for 2,610 yards, 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 2018. He helped lead Howard to a massive upset over UNLV in 2017.

The new Auburn Tigers quarterback announced his decision on Twitter.

Auburn has three quarterbacks on the roster for 2020: sophomore starter Bo Nix, redshirt sophomore Cord Sandberg and freshman Chayil Garnett.

It’s difficult to see Newton getting time at the quarterback position with Nix being a sophomore. Newton has recently been posting workout videos of himself playing wide receiver, so perhaps a positional change is on the verge of happening.

Auburn is coming off a 9-4 season in 2019. The Tigers finished the year with an Outback Bowl loss to Minnesota.