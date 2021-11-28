Cam Newton’s Halftime Stats Are Absolutely Terrible

Sunday afternoon has not been a very good day for Cam Newton.

The Carolina Panthers are trailing the Miami Dolphins, 21-10, on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a very rough day for the Panthers’ new starting quarterback.

Newton, who signed with Carolina earlier this month, is 3 for 15 for 81 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Yikes.

There have been 238 instances so far this season of a quarterback throwing at least 15 passes before halftime. None had a QB rating as low as 10.0 in that first half. Until Cam Newton did it today. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 28, 2021

Newton has been significantly outplayed by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers trail the Dolphins by two scores.

HALFTIME QB STATS#Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa: 18-21, 177 yards, 1 TD#Panthers Cam Newton: 3-15, 81 yards, 2 INT — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 28, 2021

Newton has had some success running the ball, as he rushed for a touchdown in the first half.

Carolina and Miami are playing on FOX.