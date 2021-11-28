Cam Newton’s Halftime Stats Are Absolutely Terrible

The Spun

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon has not been a very good day for Cam Newton.

The Carolina Panthers are trailing the Miami Dolphins, 21-10, on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a very rough day for the Panthers’ new starting quarterback.

Newton, who signed with Carolina earlier this month, is 3 for 15 for 81 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Yikes.

Newton has been significantly outplayed by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers trail the Dolphins by two scores.

Newton has had some success running the ball, as he rushed for a touchdown in the first half.

Carolina and Miami are playing on FOX.

