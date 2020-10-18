Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit For Today’s Game Is Going Viral

Cam Newton appears to be good to go today.

The New England Patriots star quarterback has been out with COVID-19. However, he appears to be on track to return on Sunday afternoon.

Newton certainly appears to be in the right mindset on Sunday morning. His pregame outfit for this afternoon’s game is going viral on social media.

This is how you dress to impress, mask included:

That looks like a man ready to play today.

Newton is looking to accomplish a first today, too. He’s never beaten the Denver Broncos, as noted by ESPN:

Newton is 0-3 against the Broncos, with the most notable loss coming in Super Bowl 50. When the Newton-led Carolina Panthers visited the Broncos to open the following season, the game was defined, in part, by some punishing hits Newton absorbed. Against teams he has faced at least three times, Newton has posted the worst completion (51.8) and sack (12.5) percentage in his career when playing Denver. His total QBR (31.9) is also his lowest mark.

Based on his pregame outfit, Newton appears to be ready to end that streak.

The Patriots and the Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.