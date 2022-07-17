Cam Smith Asked About Rumors He's Joining LIV Golf

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Cameron Smith isn't focused on the rumors about him joining LIV Golf right now.

After all, he just won The Open for the first time and also secured his first major win in the process. He finished at 20-under for the event, which was one shot better than Cameron Young and two shots better than Rory McIlroy.

During his press conference, he was asked about leaving the PGA Tour and he wasn't interested in answering it. He also said that he lets his team handles those things.

This is definitely a little bit of a non-answer but it's also hard not to see the writing on the wall.

Perhaps Smith is waiting a few days to officially announce a move to the LIV Tour since he's going to be really celebrating this latest achievement for a little bit.

If it does happen, he would join the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, and Ian Poulter who are already LIV Gold participants.