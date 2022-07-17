Cam Smith Reveals His Plans For The Claret Jug

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Cameron Smith is ready to start celebrating after his historic win at The Open.

Smith won his first major on Sunday as he delivered a performance for the ages. He couldn't miss a putt down the stretch and won the event with a birdie on the 18th hole.

That birdie was able to get him to 20-under, which was one shot better than Cameron Young (19-under).

After winning the Claret Jug trophy, Smith looked at it and wondered how many beers he could fit inside of it.

"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing, that's for sure," Smith said.

Hey, when you win your first major at The Open, you can do whatever you want with the trophy.

Get ready for a lot of photos and videos of Smith drinking beer out of it. He certainly earned it.