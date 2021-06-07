Cameron Kinley Reacts To The U.S. Navy Denying His Request

On Monday, the U.S. Navy denied Midshipmen cornerback Cameron Kinley the opportunity to pursue a career in the NFL.

Soon after the decision was made, Kinlely released his reaction in an official statement.

“It was my hope to show the value of a service academy education, the benefits of the armed forces, and how being allowed the opportunity of a professional football career while still being committed to future service was a win-win for all,” he wrote, per Buccaneers insider Greg Auman.

After four seasons as a standout corner with the Naval Academy, Kinley went undrafted in 2021.

But on May 25, the former Midshipman CB received a call from Tampa Bay. Signing with the Bucs in hopes of earning a roster spot this offseason, Kinley issued a request to postpone his Naval service and pursue a career in football.

With a decent chance to make the roster as a fifth-string corner/special teams contributor, the overwhelming assumption was that Kinley would be granted his request. According to the precedent set by the Naval Academy and other military branches, players with a legitimate chance to play in the league are typically allowed to postpone their service.

Denied a chance to pursue NFL aspirations, Kinley will now be required to commission into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign.