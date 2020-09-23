Camille Kostek Has 1 Main Inspiration For Her Television Career

Camille Kostek, the girlfriend of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, is known mostly for her work as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. The former Patriots cheerleader was on the cover of the 2019 issue.

The supermodel is getting involved with television, too.

Kostek is one of the new co-hosts of the TBS revamp of Wipeout. She revealed in a recent interview that she has one main source of inspiration for her new television career: Erin Andrews.

“I am in love with Erin Andrews and she knows it too, so it’s no surprise to her,” Kostek told The New York Post. “I grew up watching her, whether it’d be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ or watching her on the sidelines for football and the interviews, and the one-on-one she does with a lot of the guys, and I just admired her being able to take on a role that is so male-dominant.

“I’ve also seen the criticism that she’s taken on and the way that she is so graceful and so poised, and so professional, and how she just holds her own, has always been very admirable to me from afar.”

Kostek spoke more to The Post about her decision to join the Wipeout show.

“Over the years I’ve been auditioning for a lot of different shows, whether it was from sports to entertainment, pop culture, and game shows, and so, I found that there was a common denominator in all of these shows that I was auditioning for, and I wanted it to be something that would bring joy and happiness to people at home, something that everyone can watch and super drama-free,” Kostek said.

“I like to lift people up, I like to stay out of the chaos of stuff of reality — I’ll sit back at home and watch it,” she continued with a laugh, “but I don’t want to be part of it.”

Gronkowski and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.