Camille Kostek Has Telling Comment About Future With Rob Gronkowski

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Late last month, longtime NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the game of football - for the second time.

Earlier this week, Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared what the couple will do now that he's retired. They plan on enjoying some time together now that he's not spending most of the year consumed by football.

Here's what she said, via Extra:

With the news of him kind of stepping away from football, I think we will be able to maybe explore. I mean enjoying time together and getting to know each other even more. I think the pandemic allowed us to get to know each other in that time. Not on a schedule and having to be at the airport all the time. I can’t wait to just enjoy Fourth of July weekend and walk our dog.”

Kostek revealed her one hope for the couple as well, that they can visit the Virgin Islands.

"We actually just got back from France," she continued. "We were in Hawaii a couple months ago. I hope I can bring him to the Virgin Islands — that’s where I shot for the magazine this year. I have family there; that’s where my mom grew up. He’s never been the years that we have been together. I hope that will be our tropical getaway… do it the local way."

The couple will have plenty of time to do whatever they want now that Gronk is retired.