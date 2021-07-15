Camille Kostek Reveals How Rob Gronkowski Continues To ‘Amaze’ Her

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are a pretty great power couple.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model are both thriving in their respective fields. Gronkowski is coming off yet another Super Bowl win, while Kostek has become a “cornerstone” of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.

Earlier this month, the power couple made an appearance at The ESPYS. Gronkowski was there to accept an award, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received the “Best Team” nod. Gronkowski, Tom Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Following the awards show, Kostek posted a special note about her significant other.

“Looking at the man who I watched receive an ESPY for a ‘historic career’ in 2019 after retirement with the @patriots and then accepted an ESPY for ‘best team’ as a Super Bowl Champion in 2021 with the @buccaneers . You continue to amaze me, let’s keep leveling UP baby!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Gronkowski and Kostek managed to have some fun on the red carpet, too.

“we can only hold a regular pose for so long before we bust a move,” Kostek joked.

It will be a big month for Kostek, too.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out on July 20.