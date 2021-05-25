Canadian Football League Makes Decision On 2021 Season

While football fans in the United States anxiously await the return of the NFL in 2021, the largest professional league in Canada is set to return to action for the first time since 2019.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) will reportedly kick off its 2021 campaign in less than three months after having its 2020 season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league has informed players and agents that the new season will begin on August 5, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The year will start with a quarantine period on July 2 before teams begin training camp on July 10. Camp will conclude on July 31, giving players a final week to make adjustments before Week 1 of the regular season.

That means, in less than three months, fans in Canada will get the chance to watch meaningful football after missing out on games for the past year.

Nine teams will return to action for the 2021 CFL season, with four in the East division and five in the West division. In 2019, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33–12 in the 107th Grey Cup to capture their eighth league title.

It’s been a difficult time for Canadian sports fans over the last 14 months, so the return of the CFL is certainly cause for celebration. NFL fans who have grown weary of waiting for their own season to get underway should be able to watch select CFL games on ESPN later this summer.