The Canadian Football League Had Stunning Injury News

The Canadian Football League doesn’t get a ton of media coverage in the United States, though the professional football league had some pretty stunning injury news this week that deserves attention.

Four players on the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League suffered what are believed to be serious Achilles injuries.

An Achilles tear is arguably the most-devastating injury in sports. It’s possible that four CFL players all suffered that injury on the same team at roughly the same time.

The team’s GM, Jeremy O’Day, confirmed that the four players had suffered Achilles injuries. The injuries are believed to be serious.

O’Day added that he’s never seen something like this in his career.

#Riders GM Jeremy O’Day confirms that four players suffered achillies injuries at training today and believes they are all long term. The players are:

DB Nelson Lokombo

RB Jonathan Femi-Cole

DL Freddie Bishop

LB Larry Dean O’Day says he’s never seen this in his career. #cfl — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 8, 2021

There’s been a significant layoff in the Canadian Football League due to the pandemic. The team believes the long layoff might have led to these injuries.

“We wanted to slowly ramp up the players. I think maybe you’re seeing a little bit of the effects of the layoff that’s happening,” O’Day said.

"We wanted to slowly ramp up the players. I think maybe you're seeing a little bit of the effects of the layoff that's happening" All four injuries happened in a short period of time in a scripted workout. A trainer was dealing with one injury when the next occured, etc. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 8, 2021

We’ve seen several significant injuries across sports over the past couple of months. While it’s impossible to determine the exact cause of any injury, it’s certainly arguable that the irregular schedules caused by the pandemic are to blame.