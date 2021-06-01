Canadian Football League Team Officially Changes Name

In July, one of the most popular teams in the Canadian Football League announced that it was going to change its name. Since being founded in 1949, Edmonton’s CFL team has been called the “Eskimos.” That’ll no longer be the case.

Last year, Edmonton announced that it was changing its team name because the term “Eskimo” is racially insensitive.

“Our Board of Directors has made the decision to discontinue use of the word ‘Eskimo’ in the team name,” the team said in a statement. “We’ll be known as the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team while we go through the process of determining a new name befitting our storied team.”

Nearly a year later, Edmonton has decided to rebrand its football team as the Edmonton Elks. They revealed the new name in a video on Twitter that included the following caption: “New Name. Same Game. Let’s play some football.”

While there are plenty of CFL fans who love the new name, there are some quite confused by it.

“Isn’t the plural of ‘Elk’ just … ELK!? Our brains hurt. Love the logo though,” KiSS 105.3 Ottawa tweeted.

Edmonton has been one of the most popular CFL franchises for the past few decades, winning 14 Grey Cup titles since 1954. This is a significant change to the franchise, but it’s one they felt they had to make.

Do you like the new name for Edmonton?