Canadian Football Player Reportedly Shot, Killed At 25

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 16: A Canadian Football League football used during a game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on November 16, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

Tragedy out of the CFL, as a young player was reportedly shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend.

The player in question is Edmonton Elks wide receiver Christian Saulsberry, who just celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday. The speedy wideout played in eight games in Edmonton after a standout career at West Alabama.

On Saturday, the Elks released a statement on Saulsberry's passing.

First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career. Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the Green and Gold. His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed.

Saulsberry was a two-time All-Conference selection in college where he recorded 1,223 all-purpose yards as a senior.

The Elks didn't provide any further information on the shooting.