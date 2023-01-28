Look: Candace Parker Announces Her New WNBA Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 31: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game Two of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Wintrust Arena on August 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker will suit up for a different franchise this season.

Moments ago, Parker announced on Instagram that she is signing a contract with the Las Vegas Aces.

"After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives," Parker wrote. "I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago - our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership. But more than the past two seasons, I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart.

"While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast. To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas."

The addition of Parker should give the Aces a huge boost this upcoming season, albeit the defending champions already have a dynamic roster.

Parker, 36, spent the past two seasons on the Chicago Sky. She averaged 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while in the Windy City.

It's possible Parker adds another championship to her résumé before walking away from the game she has dominated since 2008.