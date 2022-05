CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky celebrates after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game Four of the WNBA Finals to win the championship at Wintrust Arena on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Candace Parker joined an impressive, select list on Sunday afternoon.

The WNBA star recorded a triple-double on Sunday, becoming just the third player in league history to record multiple triple-doubles.

Parker had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists during Sunday's game.

Congrats, Candace!

