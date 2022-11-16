Candace Parker Sends Clear Message About Her Basketball Future

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 31: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game Two of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Wintrust Arena on August 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fresh off a two-year stint with the Chicago Sky that saw her win her second WNBA title in 2021, Candace Parker is a free agent heading into 2023. But will she continue her playing career, or take a (possibly permanent) break from the game?

Speaking with The Athletic's Richard Deitsch this week, Parker made it clear that she hopes to play in 2023. She said that she'll wait to see how her body is feeling come January and February, but is planning to come back right now.

"Right now, yeah, I'm game. Let's see if my body is this way in January or February. But I plan to play. I plan to come back..." Parker said.

Parker averaged 13.2 points, a team-leading 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She helped lead the Sky to a 26-10 record and second seed in the WNBA playoffs, where they knocked off the New York Liberty in Round One before losing to the Connecticut Sun in the Semifinals.

Candace Parker is a seven-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time WNBA MVP who has won dozens of accolades during her incredible basketball career.

Parker was voted to the WNBA's 20th and 25th anniversary teams and is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

But Parker has also found plenty of success as a part-time analyst for NBA and NCAA basketball games. She has a potential second career waiting for her whenever she makes a decision on her WNBA future.

Will Parker play again in the 2023 season?