Video: Capitals vs. Rangers Immediately Starts With A Brawl

It didn’t take very long for the bad blood between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers to spill over on the ice. Seriously, all it took were a few seconds.

On Monday night, Capitals forward Tom Wilson was responsible for a brawl at Madison Square Garden when he began punching Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the head. He then body-slammed Artemiy Panarin. Despite his actions, Wilson only received four minutes for two roughing penalties.

Rangers coach David Quinn called out Wilson after Monday’s game, telling reporters that he crossed the line.

“We all saw it. There are lines that can’t be crossed in this game,” Quinn said. “There’s just zero respect for the game in general. You got one of the star players in this league now that could have gotten seriously, seriously hurt in that incident. You all saw what happened, and it happens time and time again with him. Totally unnecessary.”

Fast forward two days later, and the Rangers decided to retaliate against the Capitals.

As soon as the puck dropped on Wednesday night, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Colin Blackwell, Kevin Rooney from New York and Garnet Hathaway, Carl Hagelin and Nic Dowd from Washington immediately began fighting.

Check it out:

3 FIGHTS OFF THE OPENING FACEOFF BETWEEN THE CAPS AND RANGERS pic.twitter.com/EIyoJ4GPOQ — alberto (@twistedleafs) May 5, 2021

The NHL certainly won’t be pleased with this outcome, but there were plenty of fans upset with the lack of discipline for Wilson.

Fans can watch the rest of tonight’s Capitals-Rangers game on NBC Sports.