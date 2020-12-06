The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cardale Jones Calls Out Joel Klatt’s New Top 10 Poll

Cardale Jones plays in his first XFL DC Defenders game.WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: Cardale Jones #12 of the DC Defenders looks on during the second half of the XFL game against the Seattle Dragons at Audi Field on February 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes national champion quarterback Cardale Jones isn’t happy with Joel Klatt’s new top 10 poll.

The former Buckeyes quarterback has one specific problem with Klatt’s new top 10, which he released on Sunday morning.

Klatt’s new top 10 features:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Iowa State
  10. Miami

Notably absent from this top 10 is Indiana. The Hoosiers’ only loss of the season came at Ohio State. Indiana notched a big win at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Jones is not happy with Indiana’s absence from the top 10. He believes the Hoosiers are a better team than the Sooners.

“Come on, Indiana would would beat and is a better team than OU. No way they aren’t a top 10 team, even after losing their starting QB,” he tweeted.

Indiana might be deserving of a top 10 ranking, but the Hoosiers did lose their starting quarterback in Michael Penix Jr.

While Indiana managed to beat Wisconsin without him on Saturday, it’s still a big loss.

Regardless of the rankings, Tom Allen’s program has a lot to be proud of this season. The Hoosiers are 6-1 on the season following Saturday’s win at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.