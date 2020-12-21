Cardale Jones Has A Blunt Message For Dabo Swinney

Cardale Jones had a blunt message for Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney on Monday morning.

Swinney is making headlines for where he has Ohio State ranked in his Coaches’ Poll top 25 ballot. The Clemson head coach has the Buckeyes ranked No. 11, below teams like Iowa State, Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina.

You can view Swinney’s full ballot here.

Swinney has said multiple times that he thinks Ohio State should not be rewarded for playing just six games. He says the season is a grind and it’s much tougher to play 10 or 11 games like other conferences have.

“I think the games matter. I think the mental and physical toll of a season, there’s nobody out there that would say somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically,” Swinney said on Sunday.

Jones isn’t happy about that. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, who won the inaugural College Football Playoff, had a message for Swinney on Monday morning.

“11th?!….Oh we kicking that ass for that Little Swinney!!!” he tweeted.

Ohio State and Clemson are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on New Year’s Day.

The game will be televised on ESPN.