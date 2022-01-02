Cardale Jones Makes His Opinion On Urban Meyer Very Clear

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was a fan of how Urban Meyer coached the program.

Meyer has been under a lot of scrutinies the last several weeks due to what happened in Jacksonville and some of his time in Columbus.

Former Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson was on a Twitter tirade on Saturday night and touched on at least one thing Meyer said.

As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Jones had a different experience with Meyer while he was there. He tweeted out that the staff cared for everyone that was on the team.

From my 1st day with Coach Meyer, his focus was life after football. “Real Life Wednesday” were the backbone of the program. The staff cared for all of us, no matter skin color! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 2, 2022

As a program, we were aware of the social injustices going on in our country and was a touchy subject for many players, but NO rule was implicated because of it! No hoodies & hats in meetings was a simple rule from day one. — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 2, 2022

Jones played at Ohio State from 2013-2015 and finished with 2,322 yards passing along with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He helped the Buckeyes win the National Championship during the 2014-15 season after they ran the table following the loss to Virginia Tech.

Jones likely won’t be the last player to come out and defend Meyer from his time in Columbus. After all, Meyer finished 83-9 overall during his seven seasons there.