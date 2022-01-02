The Spun

Cardale Jones Makes His Opinion On Urban Meyer Very Clear

Ohio State's Cardale Jones celebrates after throwing a touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after throwing a 47 yard touchdown pass to Devin Smith #9 in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was a fan of how Urban Meyer coached the program.

Meyer has been under a lot of scrutinies the last several weeks due to what happened in Jacksonville and some of his time in Columbus.

Former Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson was on a Twitter tirade on Saturday night and touched on at least one thing Meyer said.

Jones had a different experience with Meyer while he was there. He tweeted out that the staff cared for everyone that was on the team.

Jones played at Ohio State from 2013-2015 and finished with 2,322 yards passing along with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He helped the Buckeyes win the National Championship during the 2014-15 season after they ran the table following the loss to Virginia Tech.

Jones likely won’t be the last player to come out and defend Meyer from his time in Columbus. After all, Meyer finished 83-9 overall during his seven seasons there.

