Look: Cardale Jones Is Ready For Michigan Week

It’s officially *ichigan Week in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State is coming off a strong win at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes played without head coach Ryan Day and 17 scholarship student-athletes due to COVID-19 issues. Ohio State was led by interim head coach Larry Johnson, who earned his first career victory.

The Buckeyes blew out the Spartans, 52-12, in East Lansing, Mich.

“This is all about the leaders, it’s all about the coaches who all stepped up in a big way. Can’t say enough about the leaders this week and watching the leadership and watching the way these guys played, I couldn’t be any prouder and happier for them,” Day said postgame. “Couldn’t be prouder of a coaching staff.”

Now, it’s time for Michigan.

The Buckeyes, who make sure to cross out all of their ‘Ms’ during the most-important week of the year, are ready for the rivalry game. So, too, is former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones.

Good ❌orning! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 7, 2020

Jones played at Ohio State from 2012-16. He went undefeated against Michigan, as the Buckeyes haven’t lost to the Wolverines since the 2011 season.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to play on Saturday at noon E.T. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.