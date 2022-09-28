Cardale Jones Responds To Fan: College Football World

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones received an odd message from a fan.

The fan claimed to be the god-daughter of a friend of Urban Meyer's and seemed to be requesting special access to Jones. She called him out for not being a good friend in a message on Twitter.

Well, Jones didn't take too kindly to the message. He screen-shotted the message and his response on his Twitter account for the rest of his followers to see.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the ridiculous exchange.

"I saw you play football in the shoe once! Don’t you remember? Can you send me an Amazon gift card?" one fan joked.

"I cheered for you in the National Championship game.......are you gonna bring me Christmas presented & hand deliver them?!?!" said another fan.

"I saw you at the airport once, can you please send me a new pair of shoes?" joked another fan.

Some people clearly don't understand athletes are people too.