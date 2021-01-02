Cardale Jones’ Tweet About Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

Like many people around the world of college football, former Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones took notice of the lopsided halftime score of Friday night’s Sugar Bowl

No. 3 Ohio State looked dominant over No. 2 Clemson in the first half, heading into the locker room with a solid 35-14 lead.

Jones took to Twitter to poke fun at Trevor Lawrence and the struggling Tigers.

“Sunshine might need Coach Boone if they wanna have a chance tonight,” Jones wrote.

Sunshine might need Coach Boone if they wanna have a chance tonight. — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 2, 2021

The former OSU standout was of course referencing the classic football film “Remember the Titans” (2000). Jones compared Lawrence to TC Williams’ quarterback character “Sunshine” because of his flowing golden locks.

Saying Lawrence may need Coach Boone (portrayed by Denzel Washington) is likely a dig at Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

The beef between the Buckeyes and Swinney has slowly built over the past few weeks after the Tigers coach repeatedly criticized the playoff committee for giving Ohio State a top-4 ranking. In December’s Coaches’ Poll, Swinney ranked OSU all the way out of the top 10 in the No. 11 position.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is currently leading in this classic quarterback battle. Despite taking a huge shot to the ribs early in the game, Fields has thrown 17/20 for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence is close behind, throwing 17/24 for 221 yards and a touchdown. the Clemson QB also got it done with his legs, rushing for another TD.

After a successful touchdown drive early in the second half, the Tigers have now drawn the lead to 35-21.