Cardinals Announce J.J. Watt's Status For Game vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals have officially listed J.J. Watt as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran defensive end hasn't practiced all week as he deals with a calf injury.

Injuries have become an all-too common theme in Watt's NFL career. Since claiming his third Defensive Player of the Year award in 2015, he's played in eight or fewer games in four out of six seasons.

Watt missed 10 games with shoulder/biceps injuries in his first season with the Cardinals in 2021.

The Cardinals have several injury issues to worry about before Sunday's season opener. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is questionable with a calf injury of his own and cornerback Byron Murphy is questionable with an undisclosed illness. Wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) are both out.

Stay tuned for updates on Watt's status as Sunday's game approaches.