Cardinals Announce Kyler Murray's Status For Rams Game

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the injury status for Kyler Murray heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray is currently listed as a "game-time decision" with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 9.

Murray sat out of the Cardinals' walk-through on Wednesday and was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices. The fact he was able to suit up in a limited fashion for two straight practices is a good sign for his chances to play on Sunday.

As a mobile quarterback, this hamstring issue has stronger implications for Murray than a more traditional pocket passer. His effectiveness could be limited if he's not able to move as well as he normal does.

If Murray is unable to take the field on Sunday, Colt McCoy will make the start for Arizona.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is also questionable to play this weekend with a concussion.