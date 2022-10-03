Cardinals Announce Roster Decision On Quarterback Colt McCoy

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during a stop in play against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have opened the window for quarterback Colt McCoy to return from injured reserve.

The team will have three weeks to decide whether McCoy will come off injured reserve during the season.

Right now, the only thing McCoy can do is start practicing with his teammates. McCoy was originally placed on IR back in September after he strained his calf.

When healthy, McCoy is Kyler Murray's backup. He had to play in eight games for the Cardinals last season when Murray was banged up and finished with 740 yards through the air, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Before he signed with the Cardinals, he played one season for the New York Giants, five with the Washington Commanders, one with the San Francisco 49ers, and three with the Cleveland Browns.

For his career, he's thrown for 7,195 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He's also completed 61.9% of his passes.