Cardinals Announce Unfortunate James Conner Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has been the team's starter in the backfield for the entire season thus far. But his practice status is now putting his Week 6 in doubt.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Conner was not on the field during the open portion of the Cardinals' practice on Friday. He suffered a rib injury in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles and has not practiced since.

Pro Football Network reported on Thursday that Conner is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks and potentially more than that.

Conner leads the Cardinals in rushing yards and is fourth on the team in receiving yards. He is second on the team in yards from scrimmage.

James Conner's absence leaves second-year running back Eno Benjamin as the presumed feature back for the time being. Benjamin has already exceed his total number of touches from last year, appearing in all five games this year.

Conner joined the Cardinals in 2021 and had his best season since 2018, recording over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 18 total touchdowns. He made his second career Pro Bowl for his efforts.

Through five games, Conner hasn't been quite as effective as last year but was on pace for similar numbers on the ground and through the air.

Will James Conner play for the Cardinals again this season?