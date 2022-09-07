Cardinals Announce Unfortunate JJ Watt Week 1 News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

When the Arizona Cardinals take the field this weekend, they might have to do so without another star player.

The Cardinals will already be missing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is serving a six-game suspension. However, he likely won't be the only star out of the lineup.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced star pass rusher J.J. Watt is dealing with a calf strain. He wasn't able to practice on Wednesday and now seems unlikely to play this weekend.

Fellow pass rusher Markus Golden is also dealing with an injury and might not be able to suit up either. As the Cardinals defense gets ready to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, this is obviously bad news.

The good news about Watt is that he's considered "day-to-day" so there is still a possibility he suits up this weekend.

Arizona and Kansas City kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.