Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding some running back depth.

According to John Gambadoro, the team is going to sign running back Corey Clement to their practice squad.

Clement most recently spent time with the Baltimore Ravens before he was released in August during training camp.

Before that, he spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted in 2017. He helped them win a Super Bowl as a rookie when he finished with 321 yards rushing and four touchdowns off 74 carries.

After his time in Philly came to an end, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in all 17 games for them last season, amassing 140 yards on 33 carries. Clement also caught six passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Clement will likely be in the mix for some playing time this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks if James Conner and Jonathan Word can't suit up.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.