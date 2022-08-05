Cardinals Assistant Coach Charged With Domestic Battery

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery on May 25 in Indianapolis. Included in the charges is a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place on May 7. According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, an argument began at an Indianapolis-area Costco and continued at the home of the female victim.

Saxon is accused of assaulting the woman in front of her two children. According to her account, the 56-year-old coach pushed her repeatedly until she fell into the garage door. She also claims he yelled, "You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now!"

A trial date for Saxon's case could be set during an attorney conference on August 25.

Under this Level 6 felony charge, Saxon could face anywhere from sixth months to 2.5 years in prison, as well as a fine worth up to $10,000. The other charge, a Class A misdemeanor, has a sentencing range up to one year with a possible $5,000 fine.

Saxon has continued to coach for the Cardinals as they opened up training camp on July 26. The team said it's looking into the matter on Thursday.

Saxon, a former NFL fullback, was hired to Kliff Kingsbury's staff in 2019. He's been an NFL assistant for 23 years.