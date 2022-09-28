Cardinals Could Get Big Boost At Wide Receiver This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals welcomed back a familiar face at practice on Wednesday.

Rondale Moore joined his teammates for the first time since he injured his hamstring just a few days before the regular season started. It's an injury that's caused him to miss the Cardinals' first three games of the season.

Here's a video of Moore getting some light work in during practice:

Even though he may be "limited" in practice, it's still great that he's back out there with his teammates. If he continues to practice later in the week, then his chances of playing on Sunday will go up.

Getting Moore back would be a big deal for the Cardinals. He finished his rookie year last season with 54 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown while averaging eight yards a catch.

The Cardinals are also dealing with an injury to fellow receiver A.J. Green and they're already without DeAndre Hopkins for six games due to a suspension.

Getting Moore back will do wonders for their receiver depth.

The Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday as they try and get back to .500. Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.