Cardinals Demote Former All-Star To The Minor Leagues

The St. Louis Cardinals have demoted shortstop Paul DeJong to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Fourth-year big leaguer Tommy Edman is expected to take over his role at the shortstop position.

DeJong's offensive production has taken a major hit since his NL All-Star selection in 2019. Through 86 plate appearances to start the 2022 season, he notched a disappointing .130/.209/.208 slash line. He went 10 of 77 with just one home run and seven RBI through the first 24 games of the year. He was struck out on 25 of his 86 plate appearances.

After a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, DeJong struggled all last season as well -- posting a .197/.284/.390 slash line through 113 games in 2021.

The 28-year-old shortstop will look to work his way out of this slump in the minor leagues.