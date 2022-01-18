Cardinals Get Encouraging Tuesday News On Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker took a frightening blow to the head on Monday night. A collision with Rams running back Cam Akers saw Baker carted off the field and transported to a local LA hospital.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals received word on Baker’s status. And thankfully it’s good news.

Per Mark Dalton, “Budda [Baker] stayed overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for continued evaluation, imaging and testing.” Adding, “He was cleared by the physicians there, released this morning and is on his way back to Arizona.”

Tuesday update on Budda Baker:



Budda stayed overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for continued evaluation, imaging and testing. He was cleared by the physicians there, released this morning and is on his way back to Arizona. pic.twitter.com/GIt1s8k24l — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

According to members of the Cardinals’ medical staff, Baker was alert and had movement in his extremities on his way to the hospital.

There was an unfortunate incident after the hit, as Cam Akers taunted an unconscious Baker after the violent collision. Although Akers appeared more contrite once he fully grasped what was going on.

Cam Akers sent prayers to Budda Baker after their scary collision, and clarified that he didn't know Baker was hurt after the play https://t.co/Gp95S7jAVi — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 18, 2022

The four-time Pro Bowler is the emotional leader of Arizona’s defense and one of the top DB’s in the NFL. In 17 games this season, Baker racked up 98 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and seven passes defensed.

Wishing continued health for Budda in his recovery.