Cardinals GM Reveals How Team Recruited J.J. Watt To Arizona

Walking on at Central Michigan then transferring to Wisconsin in college, J.J. Watt never really experienced the life of a highly-touted recruit. During his NFL free agency this offseason, the three-time defensive player of the year felt it to the full extent.

After he was officially released from the Houston Texans, Watt began fielding offers from multiple franchises. Apparently, the Arizona Cardinals put together the strongest pitch.

During an appearance with the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday afternoon, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim outlined the extravagant process that went into recruiting the star defensive end.

When you call roll out @blakeshelton + @FrankCaliendo, @chanjones55 chef and the owner picks you up in his jet, why would you sign anywhere else?#AZCardinals Steve Keim on the recruitment of @jjwatt: pic.twitter.com/3C0ACkkZYV — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 2, 2021

Celebrity fans of the Arizona franchise jumped to work when they heard Watt was on the market. According to Keim, comedian Frank Caliendo and country musician Blake Shelton both made their own individual pitches to the available star.

Congratulations @JJWatt and welcome home to the @AZCardinals my man!!! I will be fielding all inquiries on behalf of Steve Keim. Our first statement is as follows.. “Other teams can suck it”. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 1, 2021

Players on the up-and-coming Cardinals squad also offered their pitches. Watt’s future defensive end counterpart Chandler Jones made a hilarious offer to be the former Texan’s personal chef if he decided to make his way to Phoenix.

Finally, Cardinals owner/pilot Michael Bidwill capped of the experience with a private jet flight for Watt and his wife to team facilities earlier today.

When you factor in the $31 million included in his two-year contract, heading to Arizona almost seems like a no brainer.