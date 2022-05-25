Cardinals GM Was Asked About Kyler Murray Contract Situation

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to sign Kyler Murray to a long-term extension, but general manager Steve Keim is confident a deal will happen soon.

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Darren Urban of the team's site), Keim attributed the delay to "a timing thing" as he focused on other offseason activities such as the NFL Draft and free agency.

"We know that he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option (in 2023)," Keim said. "He is our future, we feel that way strongly, and I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

He pointed out that other quarterbacks who have signed extensions before a season have typically done so in the summer. Keim also referenced McAfee's WWE career to jokingly request a cage match with Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt.

At the end of February, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a lengthy statement from Burkhardt calling on the Cardinals to prove their commitment to Murray. While that drove the rumor mill into overdrive, the two sides have since appeared to be more on the same page.

Last month, Keim said there's "zero chance" of Arizona trading Murray, who expressed his desire to "win Super Bowls with the Cardinals" on the same day.

Because of the activated fifth-year option, Murray is under contract for two more seasons, giving them plenty of time to finalize a new agreement.