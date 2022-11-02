Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers.

Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He's played in seven games this season, totaling six tackles (five solo). He's appeared in 25 games throughout his career and has made 33 total tackles (22 solo) and 0.5 sacks.

In college, he played in 33 games and amassed 71 tackles (40 solo), six sacks, and one forced fumble.

He'll likely be good depth for the Cardinals as they look to get back on track. They've lost five of their first eight games to open the 2022 season.