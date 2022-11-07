Cardinals Lose Key Starter Ahead Of The Rams Game

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be without one of their top offensive linemen heading into next Sunday's game.

Right guard Will Hernandez suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and didn't return.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury then spoke to the media on Monday to update Hernandez's status and confirmed that he will be out for this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lecitus Smith, who replaced Hernandez during Sunday's game, is likely going to replace him until he's ready to return.

Hernandez had appeared and started in all nine games this season before he got hurt. For his career, he's appeared in 71 games and has made 65 starts.

The Cardinals will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak as they try and get back into the playoff hunt. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.