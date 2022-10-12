Cardinals Make Decision On Kicker Following Missed Field Goal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles jumped out to an early lead over the Arizona Cardinals.

Star quarterback Kyler Murray wouldn't let his team give up. though. Murray and the Cardinals willed themselves back into the game and looked to be heading towards an epic comeback win.

A drive late in the fourth quarter stalled deep in Eagles territory, giving the team a 43-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, kicker Matt Ammendola missed the kick and the Eagles kept their undefeated season alive.

Despite missing an incredibly important kick, the Cardinals opted to sign Ammendola to the active roster before this weekend's game.

Starting kicker Matt Prater is still battling an injury, which means Ammendola will get a chance at redemption this weekend. He and the Cardinals travel to Seattle for a matchup with the Seahawks.

Can Ammendola make a clutch kick for the win or will he be looking for a new team after this weekend?