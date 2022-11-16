Cardinals Make Important Roster Decision On Hollywood Brown

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals' offense could be getting a major boost in Week 11 courtesy of Hollywood Brown.

Per longtime Cards writer Darren Urban, the team officially opened the 21-day practice window to pave the way for Brown's return from the IR. Meaning, there's a possibility the speedy wideout could play as soon as Monday night.

According to Urban, coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week that Hollywood "was getting closer" and didn't rule out Brown getting some burn vs. the 49ers.

Since making the trade for the former Ravens receiver, Brown and All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins have yet to be on the field at the same time - thanks in-part to his injury and D-Hop's suspension.

Brown has been sidelined since Week 6 after hurting his foot on a catch attempt. But prior to going down he'd been putting together a pretty nice year, recording 43 catches for 438 yards and three TDs.